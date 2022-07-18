ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Don Challis Park shooting that killed 1, wounded others was 'targeted, isolated': Officials

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago

BEECH GROVE — A shooting Sunday at Don Challis Park that killed one person dead and wounded four others, including a juvenile, was "targeted and isolated," Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said.

Buckley provided the update during a briefing 10 a.m. Monday alongside Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle. During that meeting, Hurrle said the deceased victim was an adult and those hurt included the juvenile and two other adults.

Hurrle also said it involved assailants with no apparent ties to Beech Grove.

This is Beech Grove's first homicide of 2022, according to Hurrle.

Officials did not speak to a possible motive and said it wasn't clear what the suspects were doing at the park before they opened fire around 9:25 p.m. Hurrle said initial information indicates they did not know the people attending the vigil.

Police are searching for three male suspects who were in a white, newer model Toyota Camry that may have a window shot out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yF9Iz_0gjcxyXd00
Photo Provided/Beech Grove Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojHL3_0gjcxyXd00
Photo Provided/Beech Grove Police Department

Investigators believe an argument broke out between two females, somehow leading to a "massive barrage" of gunfire, Hurrle said.

Officers were called late Sunday to the 800 block of Ninth Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. There, police found several people wounded. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to local hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naCcd_0gjcxyXd00
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a call at Don Challis Park.

One of the victims was critically injured but their condition later improved, according to Hurrle.

The group that had gathered at the park included a mix of family, friends and others who knew the person the vigil was being held for. Hurrle said he only knew that person's first name was Joe and he had died a few days prior.

Hurrle said there were dozens of witnesses at the park, many of whom were interviewed by police. The vigil was initially going to take place somewhere else but was moved to the park because of rainfall, he added.

“It’s almost like things aligned here to go badly," Hurrle said, adding it was not reflective of the community as a whole.

As of early Monday, police were canvassing the area near the park for possible surveillance video.

Buckley said there is no active threat to the public.

"We are vigilant and we are patrolling and you are safe," he said. "We are alright. We are a good city. But sometimes evil finds us. We have to regroup and continue to move forward."

Buckley said a peace walk is planned for July 30 involving local churches.

"If I'm reading the people right, the vast majority of people who live in this county are tired of the violence and want it to stop," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQOje_0gjcxyXd00

The shooting happened just hours after a gunman opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall, killing three people and wounding two others. The gunman was also killed by an armed civilian, police say.

This story will be updated.

WRTV Reporter Kaitlyn Kendall contributed to this report.

wrtv.com

WRTV

WTHI

readthereporter.com

