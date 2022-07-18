ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba make Maxwell Award watch list

By Archie Griffin
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Three members of the Ohio State offense made the Maxwell Award watch list ahead of the 2022 season.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named as players to watch for the Maxwell Football Club's award for the college football player of the year.

Ohio State is the only team with at least three players on the list.

Halfback Howard Cassady (1955), wide receiver Robert Ferguson (1961), running back Archie Griffin (1975) and running back Eddie George (1995) have each earned the Maxwell Award.

Stroud, Henderson and Smith-Njigba are three of 12 watch list members out of the Big Ten Conference including Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy race in 2021, Stroud finished with 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns, bringing in the third-best completion percentage in the country at 71.9%, with a passing efficiency rating of 186.56: second best in the country behind Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall.

Henderson broke Ohio State's freshman touchdown record with 19 scores, recording 1,560 yards from scrimmage and averaging 7.4 yards per play.

Smith-Njigba led the yeam with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches, scoring nine touchdowns, including three against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State opens the season at home against Notre Dame Sept. 3.

