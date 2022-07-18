1,500HP VW Beetle EV Conversion Will Dominate All
Now, this isn’t the first ever VW Beetle EV conversion, and it seems to be a popular choice in the drag racing world....www.grandtournation.com
Now, this isn’t the first ever VW Beetle EV conversion, and it seems to be a popular choice in the drag racing world....www.grandtournation.com
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0