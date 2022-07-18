1,500HP VW Beetle EV Conversion Will Dominate All

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, revealed that Tesla would start producing the Semi in 2023 during the Cyber Rodeo in April. Although always taken with a pinch of salt, there have now been a few sightings of the vehicles being tested that makes us think this might actually happen. Especially as many of these sightings have been close by to one of PepsiCo’s sights, they are already confirmed as a Tesla Semi customer have they have had several Megachargers installed.

