The following column is provided by Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae’s office. In November of 1798, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I wish it were possible to obtain a single amendment to our constitution; I would be willing to depend on that alone for the reduction of the administration of our government to the genuine principles of its constitution; I mean an additional article taking from the federal government the power of borrowing.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO