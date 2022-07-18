ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and HYUNG-JIN KIM
Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday during a visit where she also urged the U.S. ally to support a plan to seek a price...

