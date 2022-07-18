Drive-In Movie: Jaws

The Leo Project, an educational and healthcare nonprofit founded and led by Chilmark seasonal resident Jessica Danforth, will host an art show on July 31 at the Knowhere Art Gallery in Oak Bluffs. The event is both a fundraiser for the nonprofit and a showcase for artwork done by rural Kenyans whom the Leo Project assists through programs in digital literacy, sexual and reproductive health, creative art, adult literacy, and female empowerment. As The Times reported in 2019, the Leo Project was at work building an educational resource center in Nanyuki, Kenya. That facility was completed in 2020, and is focused on kids and young adults. Among many offerings at the center is programming utilized by more than 5,000 primary and secondary school students. The Leo Project is nearing completion of a medical clinic near the resource center that will focus on maternal and pediatric care.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO