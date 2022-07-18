Niskayuna Police to add body-worn cameras

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Police Department is moving forward with plans to equip its officers with body-worn cameras after the Town Board approved $85,000 in spending to buy the devices on Tuesday, July 12. The resolution, which authorizes the purchase of 17 body-worn cameras and six patrol car cameras, was unanimous.

Niskayuna Police Chief Jordan Kochan said it will take six to nine months for the cameras to arrive, due to supply chain issues. The Department “welcomes the cameras as a resource to promote transparency and build trust with the public,” Chief Kochan said.

It comes just weeks after the Watervliet Police Department implemented its own body-worn camera program. Both communities, in Niskayuna and Watervliet, believe the cameras will result in increased safety.

It is unclear when the Niskayuna Department will be able to roll out the new technology.