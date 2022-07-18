ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Niskayuna Police to add body-worn cameras

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oY33B_0gjcvSzZ00

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Police Department is moving forward with plans to equip its officers with body-worn cameras after the Town Board approved $85,000 in spending to buy the devices on Tuesday, July 12. The resolution, which authorizes the purchase of 17 body-worn cameras and six patrol car cameras, was unanimous.

Niskayuna Police Chief Jordan Kochan said it will take six to nine months for the cameras to arrive, due to supply chain issues. The Department “welcomes the cameras as a resource to promote transparency and build trust with the public,” Chief Kochan said.

It comes just weeks after the Watervliet Police Department implemented its own body-worn camera program. Both communities, in Niskayuna and Watervliet, believe the cameras will result in increased safety.

It is unclear when the Niskayuna Department will be able to roll out the new technology.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD: Clifton Park teen found with handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Clifton Park teen who allegedly had a handgun on him after a call for shots fired Thursday has been arrested. Albany Police officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and began to conduct an investigation.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady bar has liquor license suspended

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady bar has had its liquor license suspended amid recent violence. The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) said The Saw Mill at 501 South Avenue can no longer sell or serve alcohol on the premises. SLA said the suspension follows recent reports from...
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
Niskayuna, NY
Crime & Safety
Watervliet, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

State Police investigate fatal crash in Roxbury

ROXBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Roxbury, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10:35 a.m. Thursday on State Route 23. Police said a 79-year-old woman was traveling east on State Route 23 when...
ROXBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Town Board#The Department#The Niskayuna Department
NEWS10 ABC

Corinth woman charged in narcotics investigation

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corinth resident on Tuesday, July 12, in connection with the sale of narcotics. Police said that Giselle M, Barnes, 54, of Walnut Street was arrested following an investigation. According to a report, Barnes is accused of knowingly...
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Body recovered presumed to be missing teen

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said the Pittsfield police and fire departments have recovered a body presumed to be Joshua Rodriguez. The 19-year-old was reported missing earlier in the week. The body was recovered from Silver Lake Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady felon sentenced in weapons and drugs cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Thursday that Ralph St. Croix, a.k.a. “Stretch,” 39, formerly of Long Island, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by three years post-release supervision. Officials said St. Croix previously pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and to the possession of firearms.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pair pleads differently in Montgomery County torture case

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people accused of kidnapping, torturing, and sexually abusing a woman in Montgomery and Fulton Counties have entered different pleas in court. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Justin Wilson, 31, of Gloversville, pleaded guilty, and Nicole Elmore, 35, of Gloversville pleaded not guilty.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Additional cyber security for New York State governments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Joint Security Operations Center based in Brooklyn, is a new command center. It’s goal is to make sure all levels of government in New York State are protected from cyberattacks. “The JSOC as we call it, is intended to help us bring all of the information that local governments, the state, our […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man wanted for Kingston robbery arrested in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, at 10:30 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a reported domestic incident that took place in the area of Second Street in the Village of Saugerties. Responding officers found the man allegedly involved in the dispute, Christian D. Moore-Giles, 32, of Kingston, in the area of Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy