Dubuque, IA

Two Dubuque School Properties To Be Open For Bids

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dubuque Community School Board will consider opening bids for the sale of two district properties at their meeting this evening. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum on Chaney Road. The board’s agenda includes consideration of...

iowa.media

Anamosa church found in violation of zoning

A letter of zoning violation was sent to the Apostolic Assembly of Anamosa, located on Highway 151, west of the City of Anamosa. Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben explained the situation to the Jones County Supervisors during their July 5 board meeting. The church is located in the agricultural district.
ANAMOSA, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque YMCA/YWCA Needs Volunteers At Fair

The Dubuque YMCA/YWCA will have a lemonade stand at the Dubuque County Fair next week. Volunteers to run the lemonade stand are needed. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 6:30pm to close and Sunday from 2pm to 6:30pm and 6:30pm to close. Contact the Dubuque YMCA/YWCA for more information.
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Dyersville manufacturer plans expansion with 40-plus new jobs

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A manufacturer that opened a plant in Dyersville earlier this year already is planning to expand both its staffing and its footprint. Zero Zone, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of commercial refrigerator systems, currently employs 26 people in Dyersville to construct the systems on two production lanes, according to Rick Steer, vice president and general manager for Zero Zone’s systems division.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Airport Terminal Named For Capt. Robert L. Martin

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport main terminal in honor of Capt. Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native who was a World War II hero. Martin was raised in Dubuque, attended Washington Middle School, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. As one of the Tuskegee Airmen, Martin was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and, later in life, the Congressional Gold Medal. Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99.
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

Traffic Lights To Be Removed Near Clinton’s NelsonCorp Field Soon

The City of Clinton and Clinton's Engineering Department are preparing to take down traffic signals along 2nd Street in Clinton. While the City and the Iowa Department of Transportation say the lights aren't warranted, some residents of Clinton took to social media to show their concern about the removal. In...
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Galena, Illinois

Galena was named after a precious lead mineral abundant beneath the town's surface. Four decades since the last mine shut down, a movie set-perfect Main Street makes this northwest Illinois town an easy—and perennially popular—getaway for Chicagolanders. The charming (and yes, we know we're gushing) downtown spans 140...
GALENA, IL
superhits106.com

Triple Homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says four people are dead and a triple-homicide investigation is underway at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene around 6:50am on Friday morning. Officers located the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin’s body was found between 11:00am and 11:30am. No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the park is an active crime scene, so it remains closed until further notice. Nearby Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week, was also evacuated. A report says the bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, and authorities will interview campers and possibly family members of those involved as part of their investigation.
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds, lawmakers release statements following triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people are dead and their suspected killer took his own life at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports the first call to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office came in at 6:23am Friday. When deputies arrived, they found three people dead at the campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA
franchising.com

Iowa Couple Signs New Multi-Unit Deal with Scooter's Coffee

Carissa and Brent Votroubek have grown their Scooter’s Coffee multi-unit operation to three successful locations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Now they’ve signed on for two more of the drive-thru coffee brand’s locations that they will open in Hiawatha and Marion, Iowa, just north of Cedar Rapids. The Votroubeks said they expect to open their two newest locations in September.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Fire at the Preston Country Store

At about 6AM on Friday, July 15th, the Preston Fire Department was called to a fire at the Preston Country Store. The fryer at the store had caught fire and the fire spread along the kitchen and front check out area. The store has smoke damage as well. All power is currently shut off to the building and the Preston Fire Department had quickly shut off the valves to the gas pumps. Many individuals around the community helped with items that need to be done with that day. For example, the frozen items were quickly loaded by a group of volunteers and are now housed at the Preston Meat Locker and the payroll was completed at the Preston Public Library using the computers and printers. There is no word yet on an approximate timeline for re-opening.
PRESTON, IA
superhits106.com

Two Vehicle Crash Injures Three People in Dubuque

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 34 year old Michelle Koppes and 26 year old Laklyn Owens, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, while 23 year old Destiny Wilson of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lincoln and Windsor avenues. Police say Koppes was driving west on Lincoln Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Owens’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Windsor with Wilson as a passenger. Koppes was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, and Owens was cited with driving with a suspended license.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearm

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
DUBUQUE, IA

