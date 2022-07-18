ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary R. Gropper, MD, FAANS

Cover picture for the articleGary R. Gropper, MD, FAANS, is a board-certified neurosurgeon who has practiced in Atlanta since 1986. He received his medical degree and completed his neurosurgical residency at the University of Tennessee Medical College in Memphis. He serves as an attending neurosurgeon...

ENT of Georgia North

ENT of Georgia North is the largest physician-owned ear, nose, and throat practice in Georgia. Founded by physicians in 1996, the practice has grown to become a family of 20 board-certified otolaryngologists across 13 state-of-the-art facilities in the metro Atlanta area. This growth was achieved by selecting the top otolaryngologists who provide the highest quality of care to our patients. ENT of Georgia North has a full repertoire of general otolaryngologists and fellowshiptrained subspecialists, with representation by all subspecialties within otolaryngology/head and neck surgery. These include rhinology, laryngology, otology, head and neck oncology, pediatric otolaryngology, and facial plastics and reconstructive surgery. This unique combination affords patients access to the highest-trained experts needed to address their conditions. Our ENT providers have strong relationships with the most reputable hospitals and surgery centers in the area. ENT of Georgia North has expanded beyond clinical decision making and the medical and surgical treatment of patients. We also offer ancillary services such as hearing aids, allergy testing and immunotherapy, management of sleep disorders, and facial rejuvenation centers for both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic care. Additionally, ENT of Georgia North’s physicians continue to be involved in innovative clinical trials for novel ENT of Georgia North devices and therapeutics. Our company provides a safe and professional environment for patients and families to receive the best care from the moment they enter our lobbies and throughout their diagnoses and treatment plans. Our physicians truly care about their patients and will spend the time needed to guarantee that patients and families feel reassured and informed. Our expert surgeons have been nominated and named as Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine and Best Doctors in America for many years. The physicians of ENT of Georgia North build lasting relationships with patients, who invariably recommend our physicians to their friends and relatives. Our principal goal is to provide an outstanding patient care experience, and our physicians consistently uphold the highest standard of care, making available cutting-edge technology in the field. ENT of Georgia North prides itself on having a team of physicians, audiologists, mid-level practitioners, and support staff who are dedicated to serve you with professionalism and to ensure that your condition is addressed entirely, while having a pleasant and memorable experience.
Michael Mirzabeigi, MD

Dr. Michael Mirzabeigi is honored to be recognized as Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctor for plastic surgery by his peers in the medical field. He is a partner and board-certified plastic surgeon at Atlanta Plastic Surgery, PC, the oldest plastic surgery group in Atlanta founded in 1968. Dr. Mirzabeigi provides a modern and.
Atlanta Skin and Aesthetics

Dr. Jay Levin is a board-certified dermatologist and an Atlanta native. He has been treating patients with his team for over 30 years. He studied and did his residency at. the Medical College of Georgia and his fellowship at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Levin and his physician associate, Stephanie Crews, are available to treat you by appointment.
Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC

The physicians at Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC, focus on skin cancer removal,. reconstruction, and cosmetic procedures. Drs. Mark F. Baucom and Mary Alice Mina have advanced fellowship training and are double board certified in dermatology and micrographic dermatologic surgery (Mohs). Dr. Baucom attended Emory University for medical school and residency. He completed a Mohs/derm surgery fellowship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He opened his first practice in Atlanta in 1995. He has performed over 30,000 Mohs procedures and countless cosmetic procedures as well. Although not an Atlanta native, he has lived here over half his life and considers Atlanta home. Dr. Mina performed professionally as a ballet dancer before pursuing medicine at Vanderbilt University and a dermatology residency at Harvard Medical.
Axion Spine & Neurosurgery

Axion Spine & Neurosurgery is rethinking spine care and doing it across metro Atlanta. Drs. Christopher Tomaras, Raymond Walkup, Shane Mangrum, and David. Tran have come together to create a top-rated and rapidly growing spine and neurosurgical practice boasting four of the best spine specialists in the southeast. Our board-certified doctors specialize in providing individualized, patient-centered care, while remaining at the cutting edge of spine science. They offer patients thoughtfully crafted treatment plans ranging from surgical options to other effective alternatives to spine surgery. We address a broad range of pain conditions with regenerative, joint, and steroid injections to put an end to pain caused by arthritis, disc degeneration, injuries, and other factors. While our approach is grounded in the most current data on spine care, our priority is to get our patients back to doing what they love. The last year has been a busy one for Axion Spine & Neurosurgery. We began with our main office in Alpharetta and quickly opened an additional office in Sandy Springs. In May, we launched our third clinic on the south end of Atlanta in Riverdale. This fall, we will be opening the doors to our surgery center in Alpharetta, as well as our new Alpharetta clinic. Our surgery center will be host to state-of-the-art technology that will allow our patients to pursue surgical options in a private,
Bahair Ghazi, MD

Dr. Bahair Ghazi is a double-board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for more than a decade in Atlanta. He trained for eight years in both general surgery and plastic surgery at Emory University, participated in numerous externships from Tennessee to Belgium, and authored many articles along the way. He has built his practice by crafting a unique experience that is patient focused. It’s not unusual for him to come into the waiting room and welcome you back with a warm smile and genuine interest in making you comfortable and learning about you as a person. The attention is on you as the patient, and the point of the consult with him is to arrive at your goals in a comfortable setting. Specializing in aesthetic surgery of the breast, body, and face, Dr. Ghazi is known for his meticulous attention to detail and extensive experience in achieving safe and outstanding cosmetic results. Dr. Ghazi still does a significant amount of cancer reconstruction for the face, body, and especially the breast, restoring form and function. As a partner at APRS, he operates.
Center for Vein Restoration, VEINAtlanta

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), formerly VEINatlanta, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of vein disorders. Vein disorders affect 30 million Americans and cause varicose veins, spider veins, and blood clots. Venous insufficiency can cause symptoms such as heavy, tired, achy legs; night cramps; restless leg; swelling; skin. discoloration; and...
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), part of City of Hope, is a national network of oncology hospitals and outpatient care centers offering integrated approaches that combine surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and advancements in precision medicine with supportive therapies to manage side effects and enhance quality of life. Their board-certified physicians provide specialized, disease-specific expertise as a vital element of patient care. Dr. Scott Shelfo has over 25 years of experience treating urologic cancers and is medical director of urology at.
Center for Medicine, LLC

Center for Medicine has been serving patients in the greater Atlanta area for over 30 years. Our core areas of focus include preventive medicine, acute care, and chronic illnesses. We value strong relationships we build with our patients and strive towards the common goal of better health and healthy lifestyles. All of our physicians are recognized by their peers as Atlanta’s Top Doctors. Dr. Amatu Rabbi is a board-certified internist who graduated from Dhaka Medical College and completed residency at New York Downtown Hospital. Dr. Sairus Faruque is a board-certified internist who graduated from Dhaka Medical College and received his Master’s degree in public health from Yale University School of Medicine. He completed residency at Grady Memorial Hospital. Dr. Meenal Lothe is a board-certified internist who graduated from University of Mumbai, India, and completed residency at Crozer Chester Medical Center/Temple University and Wright State University. Our office is centrally located to facilitate efficient healthcare in close coordination with an extensive network of specialists and hospitals. All three providers are affiliated with Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Northside Hospital, and Emory Healthcare Networks.
Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
Lil Baby to hire 100 young people in Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning superstar rapper Lil Baby is collaborating with local businessman Lemont Bradley to provide jobs to individuals under 21 years of age in Atlanta. The reason for the pair’s gesture is to combat crime according to”CBS News.” Crime has been on a significant upward trajectory in Atlanta since the advent of the pandemic. The subsequent inflation issue has exacerbated the socio-economic conditions in the metro area.
Restaurant Report Card: JJ Fish & Chicken fails with 52; SabaRaba’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, there’s trouble brewing at a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro. JJ Fish & Chicken failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, fish and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water. And there were rodent droppings and flies in the facility. CBS46 questioned management about the pest problem.
Former Darlington Apartments sold for $136 million

A historic Buckhead apartment building was recently sold to a Miami-based real estate investor for $136 million. Westside Capital Group acquired The Lofts at Twenty25, formerly known as the Darlington Apartments, from Varden Capital Properties, which completed an extensive renovation of the building in 2021. The purchase marks Westside’s entry into the Atlanta market.
Missing Atlanta man found in Athens

An Atlanta man is safe and sound after being missing for several days. Paul Dillard, 84, was reported missing by his wife on Thursday. He had last been seen at the couple’s Cascade Rd SW. home at 11:30 a.m. His wife told Channel 2 just before 12 p.m. on...
Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
Atlanta Eats: Best burger in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here are the top 5 as well as a few honorable mentions for restaurants in the Atlanta metro area. Honorable Mention: The Vortex, H&F Burger, Houston’s.

