Dubuque Woman Injured After Striking Light Pole

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
