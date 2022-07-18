ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dubuque Woman Injured After Striking Light Pole

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

A woman from Dubuque was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque. 39 year old...

Two Vehicle Crash Injures Three People in Dubuque

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 34 year old Michelle Koppes and 26 year old Laklyn Owens, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, while 23 year old Destiny Wilson of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lincoln and Windsor avenues. Police say Koppes was driving west on Lincoln Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Owens’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Windsor with Wilson as a passenger. Koppes was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, and Owens was cited with driving with a suspended license.
DUBUQUE, IA
Man Throws Pocketknife Through Car Window, Injuring Child

Dubuque Police say a man threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window, shattering the glass and injuring a toddler Tuesday in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was arrested Tuesday on charges of child endangerment with injury, child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Reports say Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, 26 year old Kayla Blackman of Dubuque, while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. Blackman stopped and made Krogman exit the vehicle. As he did so, he threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window. The glass shattered and caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Krogman admitted to throwing the knife into the window.
DUBUQUE, IA
Shooting Being Investigated in Dubuque

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Dubuque. 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. According to a report, police responded at about 11pm Tuesday to a residence on Jackson Street for a report of a shooting. Beaver was found with a gunshot wound to the backside. Police are actively investigating the incident. The shooting is the eighth instance of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dyersville Home A Complete Loss After Fire

A Dyersville home likely is a complete loss following a fire Wednesday evening. The Dyersville Fire Department was paged at around 5:50 p.m. for a fire on Fifth Street NE. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames within 10 to 15 minutes of arriving to the scene. Crews stayed at the house for more than an hour to extinguish hot spots. A report says that when the fire began, the homeowner was in the back of the house and heard a loud bang. By the time he got to the front of the house, flames already had erupted out of the front windows. He was the only one in the home when the fire happened and was not injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Maquoketa Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Handgun

A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun. 20 year old Sean Gregory of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to reports, Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner Sendt, with a loaded handgun on June 7th at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life. Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Man Arrested For Assault and Public Intoxication

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Michael Pool Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Reports say that Michael Pool assaulted 45 year old Misty Pool on Huff Street.
DUBUQUE, IA
Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning. Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy. “I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who...
MARION, IA
Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Triple Homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says four people are dead and a triple-homicide investigation is underway at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene around 6:50am on Friday morning. Officers located the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin’s body was found between 11:00am and 11:30am. No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the park is an active crime scene, so it remains closed until further notice. Nearby Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week, was also evacuated. A report says the bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, and authorities will interview campers and possibly family members of those involved as part of their investigation.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Fatal Crash North of Bellevue

Authorities in Jackson County say one man died on Saturday in a single-vehicle crash north of Bellevue. 63 year old Todd Koppes of Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue. Witnesses to the crash reported that Koppes’ vehicle was eastbound on 308th Street and failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle then went eastbound down a steep embankment and hit a tree.
BELLEVUE, IA
Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearm

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
DUBUQUE, IA
Fennimore Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Traffic Violations

A man from Fennimore was arrested for multiple traffic violations in Lafayette County Wednesday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 26 year old Benigno Bautista Lazaro was arrested around 10pm Wednesday for Operating after Revocation on Sunnydale Road in Belmont Township. Bautista Lazaro was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. Bautista Lazaro was also cited for Failure to stop at a Stop Sign and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Green County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed by farm utility vehicle

MONROE, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s officials identified a woman who was killed in a farm accident Sunday. Officials said Diane Nelson, 78, died after she was struck by a John Deere utility vehicle. Nelson had been operating the vehicle, and it struck her after she parked and exited it. RELATED: 78-year-old woman struck by farm utility vehicle, killed She...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Woman Assaults Her Mother, Gets Arrested

Dubuque Police arrested 19 year old Brianna Grassel of Dubuque Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of violation of a no contact order and one count each of domestic assault, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. A report says Grassel assaulted her mother, 54 year old Melissa Grassel on July 11th.
DUBUQUE, IA

