Dubuque, IA

Asbury Road Closed Monday and Tuesday For Water Main Repair

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 4 days ago

A stretch of a Dubuque roadway will be closed today and tomorrow for water main repairs. Asbury Road...

www.superhits106.com

superhits106.com

Two Vehicle Crash Injures Three People in Dubuque

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 34 year old Michelle Koppes and 26 year old Laklyn Owens, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, while 23 year old Destiny Wilson of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lincoln and Windsor avenues. Police say Koppes was driving west on Lincoln Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Owens’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Windsor with Wilson as a passenger. Koppes was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, and Owens was cited with driving with a suspended license.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dyersville Home A Complete Loss After Fire

A Dyersville home likely is a complete loss following a fire Wednesday evening. The Dyersville Fire Department was paged at around 5:50 p.m. for a fire on Fifth Street NE. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames within 10 to 15 minutes of arriving to the scene. Crews stayed at the house for more than an hour to extinguish hot spots. A report says that when the fire began, the homeowner was in the back of the house and heard a loud bang. By the time he got to the front of the house, flames already had erupted out of the front windows. He was the only one in the home when the fire happened and was not injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
DYERSVILLE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Airport Terminal Named For Capt. Robert L. Martin

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport main terminal in honor of Capt. Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native who was a World War II hero. Martin was raised in Dubuque, attended Washington Middle School, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. As one of the Tuskegee Airmen, Martin was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and, later in life, the Congressional Gold Medal. Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Shooting Being Investigated in Dubuque

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Dubuque. 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. According to a report, police responded at about 11pm Tuesday to a residence on Jackson Street for a report of a shooting. Beaver was found with a gunshot wound to the backside. Police are actively investigating the incident. The shooting is the eighth instance of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Triple Homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says four people are dead and a triple-homicide investigation is underway at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene around 6:50am on Friday morning. Officers located the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin’s body was found between 11:00am and 11:30am. No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the park is an active crime scene, so it remains closed until further notice. Nearby Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week, was also evacuated. A report says the bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, and authorities will interview campers and possibly family members of those involved as part of their investigation.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Man Throws Pocketknife Through Car Window, Injuring Child

Dubuque Police say a man threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window, shattering the glass and injuring a toddler Tuesday in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was arrested Tuesday on charges of child endangerment with injury, child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Reports say Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, 26 year old Kayla Blackman of Dubuque, while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. Blackman stopped and made Krogman exit the vehicle. As he did so, he threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window. The glass shattered and caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Krogman admitted to throwing the knife into the window.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque YMCA/YWCA Needs Volunteers At Fair

The Dubuque YMCA/YWCA will have a lemonade stand at the Dubuque County Fair next week. Volunteers to run the lemonade stand are needed. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 6:30pm to close and Sunday from 2pm to 6:30pm and 6:30pm to close. Contact the Dubuque YMCA/YWCA for more information.
DUBUQUE, IA
#Water Service
superhits106.com

Man Arrested For Assault and Public Intoxication

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Michael Pool Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Reports say that Michael Pool assaulted 45 year old Misty Pool on Huff Street.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Maquoketa Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Handgun

A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun. 20 year old Sean Gregory of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to reports, Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner Sendt, with a loaded handgun on June 7th at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life. Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearm

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
DUBUQUE, IA

