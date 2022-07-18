Asbury City Council Votes Down Ordinance For ATVs/UTVs

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says four people are dead and a triple-homicide investigation is underway at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene around 6:50am on Friday morning. Officers located the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin’s body was found between 11:00am and 11:30am. No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the park is an active crime scene, so it remains closed until further notice. Nearby Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week, was also evacuated. A report says the bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, and authorities will interview campers and possibly family members of those involved as part of their investigation.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO