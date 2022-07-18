ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Slain Detroit police officer Loren Courts laid to rest

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — His voice shaking, Larry Courts Jr. pledged to ensure his slain brother, Detroit police Officer Loren Counts, isn't forgotten. "We were best friends, conjoined at the hip," Larry Courts said during his brother's funeral Monday in Greater Grace Temple. "I will not be the same anymore but I will...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in murder-for-hire plot

Detroit — A man suspected of assaulting and torturing a pregnant woman in 2020 is now facing a murder charge in connection with her death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday. He's also accused of hiring another man two weeks ago to kill the woman, Tiffany Joseph, 32,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Lapeer, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Investigating Former Officer Stephon Hodo’s Death After Body Found In Park

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park. Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30. Investigators recovered Hodo’s vehicle and weapons, which were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting. Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors. The former police officer worked with DPD from 2005 until 2013. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Eminem's childhood home site acquired by Detroit Hives for bee sanctuary

Detroit — Detroit Hives is expanding its bees-ness with three new sanctuaries on the city's east side, one being the site of Eminem's childhood home. Timothy Paule Jackson and fiancé Nicole Lindsey, co-founders and directors of Detroit Hives, started a nonprofit with a mission to turn vacant lots in the city into urban bee farms in 2017.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
fox2detroit.com

Both missing girls in Detroit found safe, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The disappearance of two Detroit children this week has been resolved following an unnerving Monday where families reported that an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old went missing. Carolyn Finley, 11, was located after she went missing from her home on Rowe Street. She was reportedly with a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

12-year-old Detroit girl failed to return home, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m. Alaya Thomas was last seen at her home on the 19500 block of Alcoy Avenue. Officials say that Thomas left her home without permission and failed to return home. Anyone...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Greater Grace Temple#American
The Oakland Press

1 dead, 1 in custody for Southfield shooting

A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly Detroit woman attacked, dragged by 3 pit bulls

An elderly Detroit woman is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked by three pit bulls on the city's east side on Tuesday. The 73-year-old woman was seriously injured on Tuesday by the 3 pit bulls who bit her arm and leg and then dragged her down the street.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Mom Stabbed By Son, Jonathan Welch, Becomes 3rd Person To Die In Family Attack

UPDATE: Jonathan Welch has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.   HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A third person has died, days after a Detroit-area man released on bond in a domestic violence case was accused of attacking his girlfriend and family, authorities said. Jonathan Welch (credit: Detroit Police Department) Flossie Bray, who was repeatedly stabbed on June 10, died over the weekend, family members said. Her son, Jonathan Welch, is in custody on murder and other charges, which are likely to be changed after Bray’s death. Welch’s girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and stepfather, Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home. A standoff with police lasted seven hours. Welch, 23, was charged in June with assaulting Frazier and committing other crimes. He was eventually released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond. Welch has another court hearing Wednesday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARPER WOODS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
Detroit News

Judge keeps accused Oxford shooter housed at Oakland County Jail

Pontiac – Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Friday for a placement hearing as required by law every 30 days. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man at self-checkout cited for retail fraud

DEARBORN — A 33-year-old Detroit man was cited for retail fraud at Walmart, 5851 Mercury Drive, the evening of July 15 after loss prevention personnel saw him bagging numerous unscanned items at the auto checkout area, which was captured on surveillance camera footage. The man, who had attempted to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy