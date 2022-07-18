Slain Detroit police officer Loren Courts laid to rest

UPDATE: Jonathan Welch has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A third person has died, days after a Detroit-area man released on bond in a domestic violence case was accused of attacking his girlfriend and family, authorities said. Jonathan Welch (credit: Detroit Police Department) Flossie Bray, who was repeatedly stabbed on June 10, died over the weekend, family members said. Her son, Jonathan Welch, is in custody on murder and other charges, which are likely to be changed after Bray’s death. Welch’s girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and stepfather, Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home. A standoff with police lasted seven hours. Welch, 23, was charged in June with assaulting Frazier and committing other crimes. He was eventually released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond. Welch has another court hearing Wednesday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

