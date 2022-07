At this week’s meeting, the Windom City Council took its first look at how to handle THC edibles (derived from hemp) in the wake of legalization by state lawmakers. Some city councils have already put the brakes on THC sales until they can establish licensing and other rules. The Windom council chose to have a committee study the issue in more detail. The matter is being reviewed by a group that includes Police Chief Scott Peterson, City Administrator Steve Nasby and City Attorney Ron Schramel.

WINDOM, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO