ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Ennis Street closed for construction Monday

By Ma Rico Holland II
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 4 days ago

Update: The road was reopened by mid-morning. According to Plainview city representative Melinda...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyPlainview

Plainview PD looking for burglary suspect

Plainview PD are looking for a suspect believed to have committed several burglaries across the South Plains. (City of Plainview/Plainview PD) Plainview Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of committing several burglaries along I-27 in Plainview and in other towns across the South Plains.
PLAINVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Plainview, TX
Traffic
Plainview, TX
Government
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
FMX 94.5

Old Reagor-Dykes Lot in Lubbock, Texas Finds New Tenant

There's just something about that spot on 19th Street where Reagor-Dykes was. I guess that location was officially the Reagor-Dykes Auto Mall. It was grey and black and it just had a look like it was going to be vacant for a while. I expected that place to be a monument to better times on 19th Street, but it looks like a new tenant may perk the street up a bit.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Rotarians talk establishing habits to work toward goals

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting this past Tuesday and welcomed a new member, Stacy Offield . The program for the day was presented by Dr. Paul Fikes, assistant professor of exercise and sports science at Wayland Baptist University. Fikes used an explanation of how mitochondria work to encourage the Rotarians as they begin their new year. He explained that mitochondria are the battery that regenerates the body’s energy supply. With consistent effort, he said, one can strengthen and grow their mitochondria, and thus their body. Fikes encouraged the members of the group to start where they were and continue to establish habits that will take them to where they want to be.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Lubbock sets new record temperature on Monday

Lubbock reached a temperature of 104 degrees on Monday, breaking the previous July 18 heat record of 103 degrees originally set in 1978, a tweet from NWS Lubbock said. In the tweet, the organization poked fun at the record high heat by comparing the weather to FM radio stations. “You...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#3rd Street#Tap Water#Ymca#Urban Construction#Ennis Street
MyPlainview

Construction begins on Lubbock operations center

Construction on an $18 million Betenbough Companies facility in Lubbock is underway, according to a recent press release, noting that the 410,000-square-foot building will house the company's "myriad businesses" and is set to hold 400 employees. Betenbough Companies has offices across West Texas including Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland and Odessa. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

2 Plainview PD officers promoted

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Plainview Police Officers Chris Rodriguez and Lance Lucero were recently promoted. The City of Plainview highlighted the officers’ new titles Monday morning. Rodriguez was promoted to sergeant and Lucero was promoted to corporal. Sgt. Rodriguez has served the...
PLAINVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
MyPlainview

COLUMN: Thanks to good Samaritans

My Papi has always been the type to show his little girl how to fend for herself. Growing up, he always had me stand beside him holding stuff and showing me how to make sure all my car fluids are topped off.
OLTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman & Child Die in Horrific Crash Near Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, TX – A woman and one of her children were killed in an horrific crash in the South Plains Thursday afternoon. According to the Littlefield Police Department, on Jul. 20, officers with the LPD were dispatched to the intersection of E. Loop 430 and U.S. Hwy 84 near Littlefield. When the officers arrived on scene they discovered a Silver 2004 Jeep Liberty that had been crashed into by a 2014 Peterbilt Bobtail Truck. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured but the passengers Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, of Abilene were killed. The remaining passengers a 5…
LITTLEFIELD, TX
MyPlainview

AgriLife Extension Office recognizes Audrey Gloyna

When Hale County stock show families need to validate their show animals for the season, they call on Audrey Gloyna. As the annual Hale County Stock Show gets underway each year, Gloyna is among those who plays an important role behind the scenes making sure it goes off without a hitch.
HALE COUNTY, TX
MyPlainview

Hale County 4-H to host day on Wednesday.

Hale County 4-H will host a day camp next week for kids in grades 3 to 12. The one-day camp will be at the Ollie Liner Center and will run from 1-4 p.m. Participants do not have to be current 4-H members. Sessions will include games and recreation, cooking and...
HALE COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

The South Plains Mall Is Kind Of Depressing…

I don't go to the mall too much since it's usually just way too much stimulation for my silly little brain, but after having been recently, I was left with a really weird vibe from the place. There's not much to do in Lubbock. This is what anyone who's been...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
675
Followers
832
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy