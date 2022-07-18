Ennis Street closed for construction Monday

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting this past Tuesday and welcomed a new member, Stacy Offield . The program for the day was presented by Dr. Paul Fikes, assistant professor of exercise and sports science at Wayland Baptist University. Fikes used an explanation of how mitochondria work to encourage the Rotarians as they begin their new year. He explained that mitochondria are the battery that regenerates the body’s energy supply. With consistent effort, he said, one can strengthen and grow their mitochondria, and thus their body. Fikes encouraged the members of the group to start where they were and continue to establish habits that will take them to where they want to be.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO