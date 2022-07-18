National Weather Service Map That Looks Like One of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Goes Viral

San Diego Comic-Con has officially begun and a lot of interesting things are being released from the convention. Earlier today, a new report revealed that Marvel Studios wasn't going to have as big of a panel as expected due to the studio saving the hood stuff for Disney's D23 event. But that doesn't mean that they won't have a big presence at SDCC. Marvel has their own booth at the convention and it's filled with cool things from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The booth features costumes from most of the projects that were released this year like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange's suits from Multiverse of Madness, and Jane Foster's The Mighty Thor costume from Thor: Love and Thunder. Surprisingly enough, Ms. Marvel's costume is absent from the booth but will hopefully be unveiled later in the week. You can check out the costumes below!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO