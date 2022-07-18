ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Police, Family Of 21-Year-Old Drive-By Shooting Victim Seek Community Tips

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago

The family of Antonio Richardson has authorized the release of his information in the hopes that someone in the community will provide tips to investigators that will lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for his homicide.

In the early morning hours of May 29th, 2022, 21-year-old Antonio Richardson was in the 3400 block of E. North Bay Street celebrating a family member’s high school graduation.

A car drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking Antonio and a 23-year-old male. Antonio was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 23-year-old victim was treated and released from the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnKgh_0gjctcwN00 Antonio Richardson, 21

An early 2000’s model, light-colored, four-door sedan, was reported to have been seen fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Antonio’s family and Tampa Police Detectives are seeking any information that would assist in the investigation, and lead to identifying and apprehending the suspect(s) in this case to provide a sense of closure for Antonio’s family.

In the news: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office On The Scene Of Barricaded Subject, Avoid The Area In Dade City

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813.231.6130, using TIP411, contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, or by downloading the TamapPD app available through Google Play or the Apple Store.

