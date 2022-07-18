Nine killed in Kansas City metro last week, including 5 over the weekend. What we know

Nine people were killed in gun violence this past week across the Kansas City region, including five victims of weekend shootings, according to police.

So far this year, the metro has suffered 137 homicides, including 87 homicides in Kansas City and 23 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, Kansas City had suffered 83 killings and Kansas City, Kansas, suffered 23.

The months of July and August tend to be the deadliest two-month period in Kansas City. Violence goes up during the summer months with school out and people out and about more. With more interactions between people, the more likely there’s going to be conflict.

Kansas City’s deadliest year on record was 2020, with 182 killings. The region as a whole that year saw 269 killings. Last year, Kansas City, Missouri, suffered the second-highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 157.

Here is a timeline of the violence over the past week across the metro area.

Four killed in two days in Kansas City

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Devin Cunningham was killed in a shooting at the Willow Creek Apartments in south Kansas City apartment, according to police.

Officers responding to the shooting around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 100th Terrace found Cunningham inside an apartment and attempted to perform life-saving measures until emergency medical crews arrived.

Cunningham was taken to a hospital where he died. Police detained several people at the scene.

The next day, Thursday, police responded to a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Best Western Country Inn — North in the 2600 block of Northeast 43rd Street. They found an unresponsive man with gunshot lying in a parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police at the time said they did not have any suspect information to release.

The weekend got off to a deadly start with a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the 8200 block of Blue Ridge.

Officers responding to an injury crash found a vehicle off the side of the road that had struck a tree. As they approached the vehicle, they saw a man slumped over who had been shot.

Emergency medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene. Police found a potential crime scene just south of the crash.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Marvin Yancey, a police spokeswoman said Monday. No suspect information was available.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a caller told police dispatchers that there was an injury crash in the 8700 block of Sycamore Avenue. The caller told dispatchers that right before the crash, they heard gunshots.

Arriving officers found a vehicle in the road with a woman in the driver’s seat. She had been shot and was unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel declared her dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released. No suspect information was available.

About five hours later, police responded to reports of shots being fired where they found two men who had been shot in the 4100 block of E. 59th Street.

Police found one of the men lying in the yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was found in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police did not have any suspect information to release at the time. The identities of the men were not yet released.

Three killed in Kansas City, Kansas

Three people were killed, including two in one day, in shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, last week.

Shortly after 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of North 58th Street where they found a man dead inside a home.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Carlton Newsom. A person of interest was taken into custody. Further details of the killing were not available.

Just over two hours later, officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue where they found a man who had been shot inside a home.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jourdyn Everette, was taken to a hospital but later died.

No suspect was released.

The city’s latest homicide occurred during a double shooting about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Fifth Street.

Officers found two men who had been shot. One victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information in any of last week’s killings are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).