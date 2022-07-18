’Targeted’ shooting at vigil leaves 1 dead and three others hurt, Indiana officials say

A “targeted” shooting at a park vigil left one dead and three others hurt, authorities in Indiana said.

The Beech Grove Police Department was called to the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Officers found one person dead at Don Challis Park and three others with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Three of the gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals, where they are in stable condition as of Monday.

Investigators learned dozens of rounds were fired during the vigil , which was being held for someone who had passed a few days prior, officials said in a press conference.

Authorities have identified a newer-model while Toyota Camry as the suspect vehicle, and it may have a window shot out of it. Two to three men are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Mayor Dennis Buckley confirmed this was an “isolated” and “targeted” shooting, and there is no threat to the public.

It is believed an argument between two women may have prompted the fatal shooting, though police said the women were separated prior to the incident.

There were about 40 witnesses, officials said.

This fatal shooting took place only a few hours after the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall , about 5 miles south of Beech Grove in suburban Indianapolis.

The investigation is ongoing.

