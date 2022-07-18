ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

’Targeted’ shooting at vigil leaves 1 dead and three others hurt, Indiana officials say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unWL5_0gjcshOD00

A “targeted” shooting at a park vigil left one dead and three others hurt, authorities in Indiana said.

The Beech Grove Police Department was called to the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Officers found one person dead at Don Challis Park and three others with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Three of the gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals, where they are in stable condition as of Monday.

Investigators learned dozens of rounds were fired during the vigil , which was being held for someone who had passed a few days prior, officials said in a press conference.

Authorities have identified a newer-model while Toyota Camry as the suspect vehicle, and it may have a window shot out of it. Two to three men are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Mayor Dennis Buckley confirmed this was an “isolated” and “targeted” shooting, and there is no threat to the public.

It is believed an argument between two women may have prompted the fatal shooting, though police said the women were separated prior to the incident.

There were about 40 witnesses, officials said.

This fatal shooting took place only a few hours after the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall , about 5 miles south of Beech Grove in suburban Indianapolis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Man fires 18 shots into restaurant and hits customer in head, Illinois officials say

Man arguing with two women opens fire during family reunion in Illinois, police say

College student waiting for mom at doctor’s visit is fatally shot, Illinois family says

Comments / 3

Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana police officer arrested for on-duty OWI 1 month after being sworn in

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated while on the job, just one month after he was sworn in to the Vevay Police Department. An initial report by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office showed that several coworkers said they smelled alcohol...
VEVAY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beech Grove, IN
foxnebraska.com

Indiana man charged after traffic stop finds over 10 pounds of pot

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Indiana man has been charged after more than 10 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday night on I-80 near Kearney. Benjamin Rodway, 52, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana and LSD) with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled substance (LSD).
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Toyota
WIBC.com

Permitless Carry Put On Display In Greenwood Park Mall Shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You saw Indiana’s new permitless carry law personified in Elijah Dicken, who was legally carrying a handgun when he shot and killed Jonathan Sapirman as he began shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall. Dicken did not have a license to carry the handgun, which would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Kansas City Star

Her dad died in 2006, but she kept collecting his benefits in Pennsylvania, feds say

When Loraleigh Helen Barber’s father died in December 2006, authorities say she never reported his death to the U.S. Social Security Administration. Instead, starting the next month, the Erie, Pennsylvania, woman began collecting his Social Security benefits for herself, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Kansas City Star

Missouri taxpayers spend about $2,900 on costs associated with gun violence: study

A new study ranks Missouri seventh in the country when tallying the financial toll of gun violence on taxpayers. Everytown Research & Policy calculated that the state spends over $17 billion each year to deal with the aftermath of gun violence, according to a study released Tuesday. Researchers contend the above average financial burden placed on the shoulders of Missouri residents is linked to the state’s weak gun laws.
MISSOURI STATE
cbs4indy.com

State admits it has no plan for former women’s prison site

INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
INDIANA STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
943
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy