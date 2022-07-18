Val Demings announces she has COVID after speaking at Florida Democrats’ summer gala

Congresswoman Val Demings speaks on stage during the Leadership Blue Gala for the Florida Democratic Party on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Tampa. Luis Santana Times

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Florida Democrats’ all-but-certain Senate nominee this year, said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Demings, who represents Orlando in Congress, said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and is currently isolating from other people.

“Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe,” Demings tweeted.

Demings’ announcement that she has COVID came about 36 hours after she spoke Saturday night in Tampa at a Florida Democratic Party gala. It was not immediately clear when or where she contracted COVID.

The congresswoman did not immediately indicate how much time she expected to miss, either in Congress or on the campaign trail. The U.S. House is in session this week.

Demings is set to face incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this November.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise nationwide amid an outbreak of a new subvariant, known as BA.5, that health experts say more easily infects people who have been vaccinated or been previously sick with the virus. Vaccines, however, still offer protections from the most severe effects of the infection, health experts say.