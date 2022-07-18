Monsoon thunderstorms are still possible today

After a fairly tame start to the summer season, the heat has set in and doesn’t look like it will leave anytime soon. High pressure is still the main player in our forecast and is moving farther to the west. It was situated over the four corners region earlier this week, allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With an area of low pressure traveling through the Pacific Northwest and a ridge inching closer, our flow is coming out of the southwest pumping in drier, more stable air into our region. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 90’s and triple digits are expected again early next week.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO