Donut Wars: Why bigger isn't always better when it come to Yelp rankings

 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — A recent Yelp survey ranked a popular donut shop in Carmel Mountain Ranch the sixth best in the country. In this Zevely Zone, I found out why customers say the success of Sesame Donuts is extra sweet. A Yelp survey ranked the donut shop among...

sandiegomagazine.com

The Perfect Order: Inland Tavern

In an innocuous-looking restaurant, a culinary romp around the world awaits. The catch: It isn’t located Downtown or Little Italy or North Park. It’s in the emerging north. With flavors from Latin America and Asia and a little Southern cooking, the dishes at Inland Tavern in San Marcos...
SAN MARCOS, CA
travelcodex.com

Is SeaWorld’s All Day Dining Plan Worth It?

In this post, I’ll break down SeaWorld’s All-Day Dining plan and help you figure out if it’s the right plan for you. I’ll discuss the pros and cons of the All-Day Dining plan, share some menu highlights, and give you all the info that you need to know to get your money’s worth. This post will specifically focus on SeaWorld San Diego but the information is applicable to the other SeaWorld locations throughout the U.S. as well, including San Antonio and Orlando. But keep in mind that the details do vary from park to park so make sure to read all the fine print before adding any additional upgrades or meal plans to your ticket.
SAN DIEGO, CA
extratv

Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!. The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak. The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Islands Celebrates 40 Years With a Burger Deal

May may be National Burger Month, when the sizzling savings crackle at various restaurants, but burger-related deals do have a way of showing up throughout the summer, a season that's pretty much devoted to the hearty, bun-encased, condiment-topped classic. And when a company that boasts a burger-y Golden State backstory...
CARLSBAD, CA
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Parc Bistro Brasserie: a brasserie, a bistro, a very French café

The angel Gabriel blasts his golden trumpet high above Fifth Avenue. It glints in the evening sun from the dome of The Abbey, the massive onetime church across the road. “I am worth it,” I say to myself, as I check over the menu. But OMG. This. Is. Crazy. I have put my head in the noose for at least fifty bucks. And all because I got an itch to sit at a bona fide brasserie. It’s called Parc. Sexy French spelling. It seems to be part of a wave of French eateries making a comeback after a decade of Italian domination in this town. In its deja vu way, this is so refreshing. I mean, I know, Parc has probably been around and I just haven’t been up here in Bankers Hill to see it. But stepping off the #3 bus, you get hit with this place that looks just like what it says it is: a brasserie, a bistro, a very French café. It sprawls along the sidewalk on Fifth, a couple of blocks from Laurel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego pharmacists vote to strike at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons

SAN DIEGO — Pharmacists and pharmacy workers at local grocery stores throughout San Diego County could go on strike as early as Monday. Friday was the final day for union workers to reach a deal with the grocery stores. Workers are upset over they call unfair staffing, scheduling and wages at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Souplantation reopening in La Mesa delayed due to supply chain issues

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Souplantation fans will have to wait a little longer before tasting all the old menu items once again. The reopening of the beloved eatery has been delayed due to a supply chain issue, according to Kitchen manager, Hannah Romita. Romita posted the following letter...
inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Market on 8th become hot spot for National City?

Market on 8th, National City's sprawling food hall that opened almost a year ago in its emergent downtown, is growing. While its flagship brewery, Novo Brazil, is leaving, the goal is to make way for more craft breweries. The National City Planning Commission on July 18 approved changes that -...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego to host the 2022 Donate Life Transplant games

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego has been selected to host the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games starting July 29 through August 3. The Transplant Games of America Parade, sponsored by Rady Children’s Hospital, is set to start Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. along Harbor Drive in downtown.
SAN DIEGO, CA
