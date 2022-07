Holy Innocents is sponsoring a casino trip on Monday, Aug. 15. A bus will depart L Street and Hunting Park Avenue at 9:30 a.m. There will be a Mass at noon at St. Nicholas of Tolentine in Atlantic City, followed by a procession to a blessing of the sea at 1:15 p.m. There will be a $15 slot package at Resorts Casino before the bus departs at 5. The cost is $35, due by Aug. 1. To reserve your seat, call Cindy at 215-535-2740.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO