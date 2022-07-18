ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Michael A. Dockendorf

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Axel Dockendorf, age 74 of Hudson, Wisconsin, known to family and friends as Mike or Mick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Mike was born on October 25, 1947 to Theodore and Marie Dockendorf in Hastings, Minnesota. He graduated from Saint Paul Park High School, attended technical college...

River Falls Journal

Brian J. Sargent

Brian Jerold Sargent (Sarge), age 56, of Webster, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with his sons, Jacob and Paul, at his side on January 6, 2022 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Brian was born to Jerald and Karen (Olson) Sargent on June 7, 1965 in River Falls, Wisconsin. After graduating high school, Brian received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Stout. Insatiably curious, Brian’s entrepreneurial nature led him to start his own business in manufacturing, carpentry, and painting.
WEBSTER, WI
River Falls Journal

CVTC responds to bomb threats

At 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Chippewa Valley Technical College was notified by the Eau Claire Communications Center that a call was received indicating there was a bomb at the CVTC Gateway Campus in Eau Claire. A second call was received by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m., indicating that a bomb was located at the CVTC Menomonie Campus. Both campuses were evacuated.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

Richard Hartenstein

Richard Hartenstein, age 95, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at WellHaven Senior Living in River Falls. He was born the son of Walter and Ruthella Hartenstein on January 15, 1927 in rural Hannibal, WI. Richard grew up in Hannibal graduating from Hannibal High School, class of 1944. He attended school at U of W Stevens Point and was then drafted in August of 1945 and honorably discharged in 1947. Following military service, Richard attended the River Falls Teachers College where he met Betty Lou TeWinkel and later married on March 11, 1949. He worked as an electrician throughout his life, retiring in 1992. Richard loved hunting, fishing, and doing home improvements. He always had something taken apart at the home. Richard was thoughtful, friendly, generous, and kind. He was a proud veteran and long term member of the American Legion Post 121. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; parents, Walter and Ruthella; brother, Donald; and grandson, Cleve; and many other relatives. Richard is survived by his children, Lynn Graves, Scott (Denise), Bruce (Cathy), and Wade (Terry); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Fletcher-Pechacek Post 121 from River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Kenneth Anderson

Jan. 20, 1925 - July 4, 2022. ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Kenneth Anderson, 97, Ellsworth, Wis., died Monday, July 4, in Preferred Senior Living. Services were previously held. Burial was in Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, WI
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Luxurious, accessible house for sale just outside of River Falls

Absolutely gorgeous home on 3 acres is ready for a new family. Just over 2 years old, this home boasts top notch construction, high quality amenities and beautiful design. The grand entrance invites visitors into the home. Impressive 9 foot ceilings are found throughout the home. The interior also includes attractive white oak wood work, classic craftsman trim and Andersen windows and doors.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls Fire Department responds to structure fire

The River Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 525 90th Street in Hudson, Wisconsin at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, along with Hudson Fire Department, Roberts. Fire Department, United Fire and Rescue, Ellsworth Fire Department, Prescott Fire Department, Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department, and Allina...
HUDSON, WI

