ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas to hold 10th annual sales tax holiday in August

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s37dm_0gjcqbAH00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas shoppers will get to enjoy tax-free purchases during the state’s 10th annual tax-free holiday in August.

According to officials from the Department of Finance and Administration, items that qualify will be free of both state and local sales tax in Arkansas. The August 6-7 holiday will provide buyers with a variety of items including binders, book bags, shoes, cosmetics and clothing. DFA officials said that clothing items must be under $100 to qualify as tax free.

Back-to-school discounts for teachers, students

This will be the second year that electronics are included in the tax-free items. DFA communications director Scott Hardin said that the decision was made last year after students became dependent on technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who prefer online shopping over in-store, Hardin said that items qualify as tax-free only if they are shipped to an Arkansas address.

Did masks really help slow COVID spread in schools? Study says …

To qualify for tax-free items, in-store and online purchases must be made between 12:01 a.m. on August 6 and 11:59 p.m. on August 7.

To see all the items that qualify for sales tax-exempt, visit the DFA website at DFA.Arkansas.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Arkansas sports betting sets monthly record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans have embraced legalized sports betting in the state and the Department of Finance and Administration has the numbers to prove it. Arkansas set a monthly record for the amount wagered on sports last month as state residents put down nearly $12 million, an average of about $400,000 a day.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Clothing Shop#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy