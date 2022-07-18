ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ticket prices soar for MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

By Carlos Herrera
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bm7qd_0gjcokbs00

Dodger Stadium is ready to host the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities for the first time in 42 years.

Ticket prices for Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles have soared to between $303 and $15,750.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Multiple people ejected in crash that shut down 710 Freeway in Bell

A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway Monday night after multiple people were ejected. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Gage Avenue in Bell. According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and all four lanes of traffic were completely stopped. Video from Sky5 […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

2 teens found shot to death in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found shot to death in Coachella earlier this week, police said Friday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. They found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures,...
COACHELLA, CA
TMZ.com

Yankees Ace Nestor Cortes Proposes To GF After All-Star Game, She Says Yes!

New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes had a hell of an experience on the mound at his first All-Star Game -- and then he got engaged to his girlfriend!!. The left-handed pitcher just shared the news on his social media page ... saying following his dominant outing in Tuesday night's midsummer classic, he proposed to his GF -- and she said yes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

2 Teams Are Rumored To Have Most Interest In Juan Soto

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals has been the biggest topic in the MLB for the past week. On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Buster Olney named two potential trade suitors for Soto. Surprisingly, Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Herrera
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets looking to trade for ex-All-Star infielder?

The New York Mets own the second-best record in the National League this season, but they may still be looking to further upgrade their attributes. Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the Mets have had trade conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The 29-year-old Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019, is making just $1 million this season and is under club control through 2024.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Dodger Stadium#The Major League Baseball#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Dodgers Fans Had 2-Word Chant For Juan Soto Last Night

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are wasting no time when it comes to recruiting Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. During the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, the fans at Dodger Stadium chanted "Future Dodger" at Soto while he was in the outfield. After listening to this chant for a few seconds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Multiple dead after 2 planes collide in North Las Vegas

A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport left multiple people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday. The crash involved two general aviation aircraft, KTLA sister station KLAS reports. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”. According to the Federal Aviation Administration,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run on 6th Street Viaduct: LAPD

A driver has been charged after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the 6th Street Viaduct Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver, who has not been identified, was “conducting burnouts” on the new bridge at about 10:20 p.m. when he “lost control and collided with a 2021 Nissan […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Upland man arrested for molesting girl: Police

An Upland man has been arrested after a person he sexually molested for years reported his crimes, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. Albert Trujillo, 55, was arrested Wednesday for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, police said in a news release. He had been under investigation since March, when a female victim […]
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy