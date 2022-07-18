Ticket prices soar for MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium is ready to host the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities for the first time in 42 years.
Ticket prices for Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles have soared to between $303 and $15,750.
Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 18, 2022.
