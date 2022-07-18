Bakersfield Cracker Barrel now hiring, opening mid-August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cracker Barrel announced Monday it is hiring more than 200 employees for its Bakersfield location and expects to open mid-August.

The Southern-themed chain is hiring for all positions on the restaurant and retail side at the California Avenue location and candidates are encouraged to apply here .

“We’re committed to creating an inclusive and engaging work environment and pride ourselves on attracting, selecting, developing, and retaining high-performing talent with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives,” said a release.

The company also released photos of themed walls for the Bakersfield location, created specifically to reflect aspects of Kern County. There is a music wall, oil wall and agriculture wall.

Other highlights include framed California postcards from across the state, old ice cream boxes, a portrait of a Mexican American soldier and a 1930s-era “See Mexico This Year” Southern Pacific Railroad poster.

