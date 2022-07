GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony June 30 to launch the construction of the Homewood Suites by BPR Properties on the campus of The Maxwell Center in Goldsboro. Work is set to begin on the hotel in mid-July and should last 18 months. The nearly 76,000 square-foot Homewood Suites will have 110 rooms as well as additional meeting space to compliment The Maxwell Center’s convention and meeting spaces.

