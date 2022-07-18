European-Style Market Il Bottegone Opens Soon in Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners Monday announced Il Bottegone will open in Halcyon , the developer’s 135-acre mixed-use development located in Alpharetta, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 , offering customizable charcuterie boards, Italian sandwiches, pastries, homemade pastas and sauces and more. The market will also offer a curated selection of Italian wines and beers.

The back of the market features a full-service countertop offering artisanal cheeses, meats, freshly baked bread, coffee drinks and more. All items are to-go, and guests can order online to have custom charcuterie boards and cheese boards prepared in-store to enjoy at Halcyon, take to a party or pick up on their way to one of north Georgia’s lakes.

“After not being able to find a place in the area that offers real, authentic Italian cuisine, Forsyth County resident and owner, Jose Jiminez , saw a dire need for the market, thus Il Bottegone was born for residents to experience a piece of Italian culture without having to travel far,” according to a press release.

“We’re bringing a taste of Italy to our community, and we found that Halcyon’s lively, family-friendly atmosphere is the perfect place to open Il Bottegone,” Jimenez said. “Our goal is to provide a space for family and friends to wind down and enjoy each other’s company as they indulge in delicious, light servings of artisanal bites and drinks.”

The space offers “bright” shelves stocked with products imported from Italy and walls lined with greenery. In addition, the alleyway next to the space will become a patio for guests this fall.

“Creating community driven developments is at the core of what we do and the addition of Il Bottegone will elevate Halcyon’s offerings for our guests,” Phil Mays , principal of RocaPoint Partners, said. “The market is the first of its kind in the area, making the visit worthwhile for families and groups, and we can’t wait to watch them thrive here.”

Photo: Official

[Editor’s note: Il Bottegone has pushed its opening to Saturday, July 30, 2022. This article has been updated to reflect the new timeline.]

