Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

By Jennifer Sor
 4 days ago
  • Markets think the Fed is overestimating what it'll take to bring down inflation, according to DataTrek.
  • In a telling sign, stocks did not make fresh lows when talk of a 100 basis point hike began last week.
  • That is because the size of the hikes is less relevant than where the Fed Funds rate ultimately ends up.

I'm awake
4d ago

Everyone is getting hammered by the highest inflation in 40 years thanks to Biden and Democrats

Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
