Caris LeVert may have a large role in the Cavaliers system in 2022-2023. The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have an interesting season in 2022-2023. Darius Garland is the head of the team and Jarrett Allen is the next great defensive big man in the league, with the multi-tool youngster in Evan Mobley flanking him and making his job far easier than it has any right to be. The Cavs are poised for big things, which means rumors abound. The team has been the center point for a lot of rumors involving Caris LeVert, like a potential departure.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO