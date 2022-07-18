ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Steelers and Browns wideout retires from the NFL

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer has announced his retirement after five seasons in the National Football League.

The 27-year old says he is retiring due to injury.

Switzer spent the last two seasons with the Browns organization, but missed the entire 2021 campaign on the injured list.

Prior to his stint in Cleveland, Switzer spent two seasons in Pittsburgh.

After being acquired from Dallas in a trade, Switzer appeared in 25 games with the Steelers as a wide receiver and kickoff and punt returner. In two seasons with the Steelers, he caught 44 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.

Switzer was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

