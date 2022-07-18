ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mom says Black girls shunned by Sesame Place character, theme park calls incident a ‘misunderstanding’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — A mother who attended a parade at Sesame Place Philadelphia over the weekend claims a theme-park employee shunned her two Black daughters. The video posted on Instagram under the account name “Jodi,” shows Sesame Street character Rosita, high-fiving white paradegoers before appearing to motion “no” to the woman's daughters,...

