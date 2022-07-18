ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh accounting firm closes at noon on Fridays

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIuGO_0gjckkki00
PPG Place

PITTSBURGH — If you think relaxed summer schedules were last year’s trend as big companies took gentle measures to steer employees back to the workplace, think again.

Schneider Downs & Co. is embracing a policy that closes its office on Fridays at noon through Labor Day.

The purpose is to allow its team a little more time to enjoy the season, said Sean Smith, chief marketing officer.

“We are encouraging our employees to pull work forward into earlier in the week to make sure we are attending to all client deliverables,” Smith said. “We’re a service organization, so time-sensitive deadlines and client needs always receive priority.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

SomeraRoad announces the sale of the Flats at SouthSide Works portion of master plan

PITTSBURGH — The commercial core of the SouthSide Works is set to have more than one owner for the first time in its nearly 20-year history. SomeraRoad, an investment firm which bought the complex as a distressed asset before the pandemic, announced on LinkedIn that it has sold the Flats at SouthSide Works, a component of the larger master plan that fronts on the corner East Carson and 27th Street and is set to get a new Rite-Aid store.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale

PITTSBURGH — The iconic, glass crown jewel of Pittsburgh is going up for sale, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times. PPG Place and EQT Plaza, owned by North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties, will be sold to help fund new ventures for the property group in Dallas, according to the Business Times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
wtae.com

Text scams targeting bank customers

GREENSBURG, Pa. — From phone calls to emails and now text messages, scammers are targeting people at every turn. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 first warned about a text scam claiming to be from PNC Bank earlier this week. Since then, we've learned other banks and business are being used to try and lure people into clicking links and turning over their personal information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Cox Media Group#Accounting Firm#Schneider Downs Co
butlerradio.com

Butler Florist Will Remain Open With New Owner

A longtime downtown business that was preparing to close later this year will now be staying open. The Butler Florist said in a Facebook post that the organization has found a new owner willing to buy the business. Longtime owner Ed Bloom originally said he would be retiring and closing...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona boutique takes fresh approach to fashion-related services

Verona may not be the first place you would think of when it comes to fashion, but a recent addition to the town’s business and artistic community has added a unique set of services in Found By Flourish. Located at 550 Jones St. and just off of Allegheny River...
VERONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 22-24

It’s the weekend and it’s going to be a hot one with temperatures near or in the 90s. Here are some ways to spend it. Three days of music at 40 venues on the North Side — including near PNC Park — begins Friday and goes through Sunday. There will be close to 400 bands, and 20,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the weekend. There was no festival in 2020 because of the pandemic, and last year’s event was a scaled-down version.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Hackers target PNC customers with fraudulent texts

PITTSBURGH — A warning for PNC Bank customers after a phishing text has been sent out warning of suspicious activity. Watch the report: Click the video player above. The text has been circulating across the region with the goal of getting your bank account information. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plan to convert unused Pittsburgh office spaces into housing gets $2.1M

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a measure to allocate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to an initiative that will convert unused Downtown offices into residential space. Officials said the project would provide much-needed housing and repurpose offices that have sat empty since much of the city’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy