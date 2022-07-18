Pittsburgh accounting firm closes at noon on Fridays

PPG Place

PITTSBURGH — If you think relaxed summer schedules were last year’s trend as big companies took gentle measures to steer employees back to the workplace, think again.

Schneider Downs & Co. is embracing a policy that closes its office on Fridays at noon through Labor Day.

The purpose is to allow its team a little more time to enjoy the season, said Sean Smith, chief marketing officer.

“We are encouraging our employees to pull work forward into earlier in the week to make sure we are attending to all client deliverables,” Smith said. “We’re a service organization, so time-sensitive deadlines and client needs always receive priority.”

©2022 Cox Media Group