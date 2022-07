ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford resident called for help Thursday after their smoke detector warned of a fire in their building. First responders dispatched just after 12:30 on Thursday to apartments in the 4200 block of Beach Street. When they arrived, they found smoke billowing out of a first floor floor unit. The fire was brought under control and contained in the apartment where it started.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO