Click here to read the full article. That Rihanna reign just won’t let up as the Fenty empire will reportedly be expanding into the hair industry. The Fenty Hair trademark was first filed in March 2021 by Rih’s company, Roraj Trade LLC, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Scott J. Slavik is listed as the attorney on record. In documents reviewed by VIBE, the initial filing listed the goods and services under Fenty Hair to include: “Non-medicated hair care preparations; Non-medicated dandruff shampoo; Hair styling preparations; Hair straightening preparations; Hair relaxing preparations; Hair waving preparations; Non-medicated hair restoration...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 MINUTES AGO