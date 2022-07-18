North Texas teen creates summer business by cleaning BBQ grills

THE COLONY, Texas - A famous Chicago hot dog and Italian beef restaurant chain is coming to North Texas soon. But if you just can’t wait any longer for a Portillo’s hot dog, you can get one this weekend. Portillo’s will park its food truck at the Truck...
DALLAS - A 14-year-old North Texas boy started his own business and has tasted sweet and spicy success off pecans. Charlie Kobdish’s business model is totally nuts. But that hasn’t stopped him from cashing in. "We’ve got cinnamon sugar, the sweetest flavor. Definitely my favorite," he said. "Pecans...
A new back-to-school ad shows much more than the latest trends. It sends a message about inclusivity. Good Day talked to 6-year-old Noah Rentz, who appears in the online ad playing basketball with other children in his wheelchair.
Fourteen-year-old Charlie Kobdish doesn’t really care if people call it a pee-can or a puh-kahn, as long as they are buying. And they are buying big time. He turned his childhood passion into a successful pecan business.
It's hard to imagine fighting fires in the extreme heat we've had in North Texas. That's why the UNT Health Sciences Center sent some medical students to help the firefighters who have been battling wildfires.
DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s have a conversation about dessert, shall we? You have your classics, vanilla ice cream, cherry pie, cake, etc. But, if we’re being real, there’s one option that I think we can all agree is a strong contender for the best, the chocolate chip cookie.
It is so sad when you lose a pet. The pain and grief of the loss can only be topped by the unquenchable desire to build a lasting monument to your lost friend. For many people, this just doesn't include the budget for a burial in a pet cemetery. So...
There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summertime is in high gear with high temperatures but that also means relaxation is (hopefully) at its peak and you might need a reminder that it is A-okay to get your drink on. What better way to sit by the pool or even just simply relax with a daiquiri in your hand?
While Abilene is the biggest city in "The Big Country", it's not your only source for belly-approved eating. As a matter of fact, our area has quite a few awesome restaurants that only require a short drive to get to. Why we got the name "The Big Country" is a...
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
It's one of the most iconic places to take a day trip in Texas. A swimming hole known as Jacob's Well is guaranteed to be on any Texas summer day trip list. You may recognize it as the photo with crystal clear water with a massive hole that goes so deep it's just a black abyss at the bottom.
DALLAS - Firefighters made some progress against a wildfire in Somervell County, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Better weather conditions on Thursday allowed them to create fire breaks for the 6,700-acre fire near Glen Rose. The Chalk Mountain Fire has destroyed at least 16 homes, but no one...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A decorated Marine from North Texas is about to achieve something no one else has. Lt. General Michael Langley has been a Marine for more than 35 years and now he’s expected to make military history. If the U.S. Senate confirms him, Langley will become...
Some smaller Texas school districts are offering a four-day week in an effort to hire and keep teachers. Good Day talked to Texas Tribune education reporter Brian Lopez about the idea in places like Mineral Wells and Chico, located about 50 miles outside of Fort Worth.
Everyone is feeling the effects of the extreme heat that has blanketed the State of Texas this summer. And our prison population is no exception, but a recent report suggests that many prisoners are subjected to dangerously high temperatures on a daily basis. The report from Texas A&M University's Hazard...
Comments / 0