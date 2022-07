It’s been a week since parts of Buchanan County were hard hit by devastating floods. In that week, the United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised more than 187 thousand dollars to help assist those families in need. That agency now says upwards of four million dollars will be needed to restore safe and livable homes for the 65 residences that suffered major damages or were totally destroyed by the floods. Monetary donations are still be accepted by the Southwest Virginia United Way Agency.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO