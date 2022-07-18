ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China demands U.S. cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million. read more

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Comments

Donna Comeau-guillaume
4d ago

They don't want those people to have guns... They need to defend themselves... China just wants to walk in and take them over...

Rlg Rlg
4d ago

Stop buying Chinese made 💩 when the money stops China will have a different attitude

Koxinga
4d ago

The PRC is in no position to demand anything regarding the ROC which is a free and independent nation since 1911.

#Taiwan#Us State Department#Chinese#Pentagon#The U S State Department
Reuters

Reuters

