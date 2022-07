Chamber opera has become trendy. They are likelier to achieve performances than a full-sized production involving many more singers, perhaps a chorus, and a much larger orchestra, to say nothing of elaborate sets, and costumes for the entire cast. Young and little-known composers may choose this genre to achieve performances. But even highly regarded, successful composers, with full-scale operas ito their credit, may find significant virtues in works of modest size.

