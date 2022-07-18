ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

The Bookcliff Sales mural is underway

castlecountryradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bookcliff Sales mural has been started by Helper artist, Kate Kilpatrick-Miller. This has been in the planning stages for a few months so to see it coming alive will be a treat for residents. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with the artist to get all the details...

www.castlecountryradio.com

Comments / 0

castlecountryradio.com

Helper Saturday Vibes gathering set for July 23

Another Helper Saturday Vibes gathering is set to take place on Saturday, July 23 on Helper’s Historic Main Street. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this great family-friendly event. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Vendor Manager, Rachel Barbee to get all the details.
HELPER, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Price City Culture Connection presents the 23rd Army Band on July 21

Its time once again for the weekly Culture Connection concert series at the Price City Peace Garden on July 21 with the 23rd Army Band that is sure to appeal to all ages. Olson Entertainment stopped by Castle Country Radio to talk about all the details. “They are the Utah...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Wellington City’s annual Pioneer Day celebration set for July 23

Wellington City is excited to be hosting their Pioneer Day celebration on Saturday, July 23 at the city park. Wellington City Council Member, Caleb Nelson and City Recorder, Gracie Procarione stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the event details with listeners. Things kick off first thing in the...
WELLINGTON, UT
castlecountryradio.com

2022 Cleveland Days Celebration runs from July 21 to July 23

The town of Cleveland is gearing up for another fun year of Cleveland Days on Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 and everyone in the Castle Country area is invited to attend. “So Thursday night we’ll be down at our Pioneer Village, O’Ville Pioneer Village down on the east...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Power has now been restored after a massive outage left thousands without electricity in Utah County on Thursday morning. Rocky Mountain Power says electricity was fully restored around 8:10 a.m. THURSDAY 7/21/22 6:20 a.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Where in the US is home building booming? All eyes on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah County home destroyed from firework fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A home has been completely destroyed in Goshen from a house fire that started from fireworks. According to fire officials, a large bale of hay was set on fire by the fireworks. The flames from the bale of hay then spread to the adjacent home. No one was injured in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In Utah

Utah is one of the most unique places, both geographically and culturally. With beautiful snow-capped mountains, pristine reflective lakes, and rocky canyons, Utah's natural beauty is only rivaled by its unique ties to the Mormon Church. Like any US State, the major cities may be the first locations tourists want to explore, but the small towns may give one a better sense of place. Check out these beautiful, charming small towns in Utah that will simply take your breath away.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Fireworks set hay bales, house ablaze in Utah County

GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County home is a total loss after fireworks shot nearby started a fire. Officials said the fireworks were shot toward large hay bales next to the house, which then caught on fire Friday. Related stories from 2News. No injuries were reported. Goshen, Genola...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

COVID-19 cases rise throughout Utah due to new BA.5 Omicron Variant

COVID-19 cases are rising once again throughout Utah due to the BA.5 Omicron Variant, which health experts say is the most transmissible strain of Coronavirus yet. As of July 21, the Utah Department of Health confirmed the state of Utah has officially reached one million reported COVID-19 cases. Dr. Eddie...
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele; Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Salt Lake County in northern Utah Southwestern Davis County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 530 PM MDT * At 444 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delle to 7 miles west of Grantsville to near Vernon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Tooele, Grantsville, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Midvale, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, North Salt Lake, Stansbury Park, Bluffdale and Cedar Fort. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 280 and 301. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 54 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Move to the new Utah corrections facility is complete

Salt Lake City — The Utah Department of Corrections successfully moved 2,464 incarcerated individuals from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah corrections facility in Salt Lake City from July 11 through July 15. “This transfer required tremendous forethought and coordination given the logistics and security...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Body of missing Utah woman found in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The body of a woman who had been missing for over a decade was found in Duchesne County Thursday. The remains were sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for identification and were identified as those of Amy Louise Westreicher. Westreicher was reported...
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Helper 19U gets No. 1 seed, will meet No. 8 Bear River in State Tournament

The Helper Merchants will enter the 19U Utah State American Legion Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the final field of eight when tournament play resumes on Saturday at Mountain Crest and Ridgeline High Schools. Finishing the regular season with a 13-2 record, and only one loss in league...
HELPER, UT
ABC4

Utah County Sheriff warns of scam costing people thousands

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls requesting money after two residents lost over $1,000 due to scams. According to the UCSO, scammers are posing as “Lieutenant Jones,” calling and asking people to bring $900...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Merchants fall to No.1 Ridgeline will face Trappers Blue in one loss bracket

The Helper Merchants 17u squad continued their play in the American Legion State Tournament that has been taking place in Price Since Monday. After winning their first round match-up in convincing fashion, they moved into the the next round facing the No. 1 seed Ridgeline on Tuesday night at the Carbon High fields. The contest started quietly with neither team putting anything on the board until the third, but in the end Ridgeline walked away with the 5-2.
HELPER, UT
ksl.com

2 dead and 1 critically injured in crash at Soldier Summit

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Two people are dead and one person is in extremely critical condition following a crash involving three vehicles at Soldier Summit in Wasatch County on Friday, the Utah Highway Patrol said. At about 2:09 p.m. a Ford Explorer was westbound on U.S. 6 when...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

