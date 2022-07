The Jersey City men were convicted Thursday of murdering a Jersey City high school student in 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, face 30 years to life in prison for the murder of Jade Saunders on Oct. 26, 2018. Saunders was a senior at Lincoln High School in Jersey City. Ellis and DeFoe were also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and theft of moveable property after a seven-week trial in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO