The Best To-Go Meals that Make For Perfect Dallas Picnics

It was during her junior year of high school when the light bulb went off (in an antique Murano chandelier, no doubt) for Zara Taitt. Though she’d always had a love for pattern and color—a result of summers spent in her parents’ native Barbados—design wasn’t anywhere on her radar. But blueprints brought home by her father, a civil engineer for Marriott, piqued her curiosity, as did automobile aesthetics. “I was the weird high school girl who had car posters in her room,” remembers Taitt, who grew up in Irving. On a whim, she took an intro to design class that sealed her fate, and within a year of getting her interior design degree from UNT, she was hired by renowned designer Jan Showers. “I’ve just soaked everything in,” Taitt says of their 16-year working relationship. When she’s not working, busy being a mom, or trying new restaurants, Taitt uses her platform for good. She serves on the board of Dwell With Dignity and was the first featured designer for their Thrift Studio Live initiative, which highlights diversity within design. Here, Taitt shares a few of her favorite things, in Dallas and at home.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO