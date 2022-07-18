ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Best To-Go Meals that Make For Perfect Dallas Picnics

dmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is picnic season, so don’t let a small inconvenience like 105-degree weather stop you from enjoying a repast in your nearest park. Dallas and its surrounding areas are full of restaurants whose takeout options make for perfect alfresco dining. Buy yourself a portable mister and a wide-brimmed hat, wait until...

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

It’s Too Hot to Eat Anything But Poke

Fine, climate change. You win. I give up. It’s too hot for cooked food. It’s too hot for the oven, the stove, the toaster, all of them. I don’t want to walk past a slow cooker or pull something out of a microwave. Inconveniently, of course, it...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Summer Reading Series: Twenty Years

I didn’t plan to be here on my 21st birthday, but Ree and them decided at the last minute, early this morning, that they was gone throw me a party tonight, and I ain’t have nothing new to wear. When we got here, I thought The Gap was the only store we was gone hit. It’s the only store I ever hit in NorthPark. A mall that got the nerve to be the closest one to where I live on Skillman but ain’t got nothing in it I can afford. The Gap one of the only stores that ain’t a big department store, like Dillard’s or Neiman, that got its own entrance and exit. Ain’t even got to go all the way in the mall. The Gap the only store in NorthPark I mess with like that.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Zara Taitt Fell in Love with Design … Through Cars

It was during her junior year of high school when the light bulb went off (in an antique Murano chandelier, no doubt) for Zara Taitt. Though she’d always had a love for pattern and color—a result of summers spent in her parents’ native Barbados—design wasn’t anywhere on her radar. But blueprints brought home by her father, a civil engineer for Marriott, piqued her curiosity, as did automobile aesthetics. “I was the weird high school girl who had car posters in her room,” remembers Taitt, who grew up in Irving. On a whim, she took an intro to design class that sealed her fate, and within a year of getting her interior design degree from UNT, she was hired by renowned designer Jan Showers. “I’ve just soaked everything in,” Taitt says of their 16-year working relationship. When she’s not working, busy being a mom, or trying new restaurants, Taitt uses her platform for good. She serves on the board of Dwell With Dignity and was the first featured designer for their Thrift Studio Live initiative, which highlights diversity within design. Here, Taitt shares a few of her favorite things, in Dallas and at home.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day in Forney

Between U.S. Hwy. 80 and I-20, Forney is about 30 minutes east of downtown Dallas. The endearing small town, once an antiquing hot spot, hosts lots of family-friendly festivals, such as its massive Fourth of July celebration and a New Year’s Eve ball drop. (Yes, there’s an actual ball.) But Forney is growing quickly. Its population is nearing 40,000, and it even approved plans to build a 121,000-square-foot H-E-B last spring. Yet while many things are changing, the city’s Statue of Liberty remains a constant, although it has been moved from its original location along the highway. The 8-foot-tall replica was donated in the 1980s by antiques dealer Red Whaley. At the time, he didn’t know that the city’s namesake, John W. Forney, a Philadelphia newspaper publisher and politician, was instrumental in bringing the original Lady Liberty to New York.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Rhode Island State
dmagazine.com

EarBurner Podcast: D Dining Critic Brian Reinhart Talks All Things Food Journalism

Brian Reinhart joined D Magazine something like three months ago as our dining critic, following in the footsteps of the terrific now-Parisian Eve Hill-Agnus. Since being able to log into our content management system, he’s stirred up drama with the James Beard Foundation—apparently posting your voting ballot is a no-no, and detailing the judging process is a no-no-no—highlighted the reborn Koryo Korean BBQ in Carrollton; excoriated the Design District’s newest monument to excess, The Mexican; and brought to life a series I’ve long wanted to do here that we’re calling Lunch Box, where he highlights a neighborhood restaurant that might not be a flashy opening but is doing a damn good job and deserves coverage.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Highland Park Village’s Permanent Pop-Up

Tucked away along the edge of Highland Park Village, Market is more maze than shop. Enter next to The Honor Bar and wander the Jonathan Simkhai pop-up that’s taken over most of the store’s front. Then turn a corner and meander past La Ligne’s door to the walls of accessories, home goods, and clothing racks beyond, making your way to the nook-and-cranny-rich space in the very back.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: An Upgraded Historic Bryan Parkway Bungalow with Americana Charm

From the curb, 5943 Bryan Pkwy. has a classic charm that radiates from the trees, flower boxes, bay windows, and a gabled roof. It’s the sort of house you’d see in Better Homes and Gardens or on the beach in Cape Cod. “To me, it’s got that old school, all-American dream feel to it,” listing agent Travis Plumb says.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Picnic Areas#Wicker Park#To Go#Picnics#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Brie And Ros#Japanese#Asian#Mediterranean Mezze
dmagazine.com

Why DFW Is the Next Emerging Market In Life Sciences

The life science industry aims to transform the world by blending research and developments into lifesaving healthcare products. A thriving life sciences market follows a healthy “cluster model,” which can be simplified into one word: convergence. The market needs to have educational institutions, capital sources, and government institutions heavily invested in translating science and technology into advanced therapies and devices to improve a population’s health on a broad scale.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Susan Salka

Susan Salka has led AMN Healthcare for 32 years, building the company up into the largest healthcare staffing company in the country. She joined AMN 1990, shortly after the company’s founding, and was named CEO in 2005. She has held a number of leadership positions over the years, including...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (7/20/22)

It’s So Hot, DART Trains Are Slowing Down. Yesterday reached 108 degrees, one shy of the record. Our infrastructure is being battered. DART’s light rail trains today will operate at no more than 30 miles per hour, causing delays of between 10 and 15 minutes. Agency spokesman Gordon Shattles says the steel rails are recording temperatures of up to 150 degrees. “We have had times in the past when we had to reduce speeds in specific areas due to heat. One hundred degree summers are not uncommon, unfortunately. It’s when we get extended 110 degree days and rail surfaces raise to 145-150 degrees that we really have to reduce speeds to ensure safety on the rail.”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

EPA Finds Asbestos in the Soil Near the Former W.R. Grace Plant in West Dallas

Soil testing conducted by Environmental Protection Agency has found asbestos contamination in West Dallas properties adjacent to the former W.R. Grace vermiculite processing plant, which has since been demolished and is now the location of a concrete batch plant. W.R. Grace operated the Texas Vermiculite Company on Manila Road from...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The City Manager Unveils His 100-day Plan in New Memo to the City Council

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax presented a 100-day action plan in a memo to the Dallas City Council this week, outlining plans to improve city services in several areas, including the often-criticized permitting process. Last month, the City Council was ready to either fire Broadnax outright or at least put...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy