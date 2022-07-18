Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as Barcelona enter race for key target

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Blues wrapped up a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli over the weekend, but they still want to bring in more defenders before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September.

Chelsea have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, with the pair opting to seek pastures new when their contracts at Stamford Bridge expired on June 30.

Thiago Silva will turn 38 in December and is unlikely to be able to play twice a week in what is set to be a particularly hectic season.

And Cesar Azpilicueta may yet leave west London, with Barcelona interested in Chelsea's club captain.

(Image credit: Getty)

The same side are now threatening to derail Chelsea's pursuit of Kounde, who is a long-term target for the west London outfit.

Reports on Sunday stated that the Blues were set to renew their interest in the France international, whom they were heavily linked with last in the summer of 2021.

But Barcelona are about to join the race for the centre-half, according to the Spanish publication Sport - and they could have the edge.

For starters, Kounde is already settled in Spain and he would not have to adapt to a new league if he moved to the Camp Nou.

(Image credit: PA)

Secondly, Barcelona hope an offer which would see Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Nico Gonzalez move in the opposition direction will appeal to Sevilla .

However, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona would be able to compete with Chelsea if Sevilla were to insist on a cash-only package.

The Blaugrana need to sell several first-teamers in order to balance the books after spending big to sign Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

They have also agreed deals to sign Christensen and former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers.

