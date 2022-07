Two people have been arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal handgun possession. On Thursday evening, Santa Rosa police approached five people near Pioneer Park who were consuming alcohol and weed. A vehicle that was playing loud music and had an open container of alcohol belonged to one of the suspects, 26-year-old Ramon Contreras, who was on probation. A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Reno. Officers did pat downs of the suspects and found a loaded 10mm handgun in 21-year-old Jorge Cortez-Trevino’s waist band. Cortez-Trevino had a prior conviction which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Both Contreras and Cortez-Trevino were arrested on multiple firearm charges.

