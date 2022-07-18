ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says Rajapaksa government covered up facts - CNN

 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN that Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government was “covering up facts”, while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation’s devastated economy by the end of 2023.

“By the end of next year let’s start stabilizing, and certainly by 2024 let’s have a functioning economy which will start growing,” Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Country
Sri Lanka
Biden has fatigue, dry cough, symptoms started Wed. night - physician

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough, Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday in a letter to the White House press secretary after the president tested positive for COVID-19. Biden's mild symptoms started Wednesday evening, O'Connor said in the letter to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that he anticipated Biden would respond favorably to treatment.
