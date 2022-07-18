ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohegan Lake, NY

Historic Church with Amazing Secret for Sale in Hudson Valley

By Jonah
 4 days ago
Holy moly, this is awesome. A beautiful and historic church with an amazing secret is for sale in Mohegan Lake, NY. Whether or not you have the $1.6 million to afford this masterpiece, check out the amazing photos below to see what a little imagination has done to this former holy...

