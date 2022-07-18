ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID in Central Virginia: Masks recommended in most counties

By Kaylee Shipley
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSET) — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. In our viewing area, there are...

wset.com

Comments / 11

cat
4d ago

It is choice. I will continue wearing the mask to protect myself from those who chose not to wear it or not to get vaccinated. I wear it to protect myself against the deniers. I want to be protected from the people who do not know, understand, or listen to scientists.

Reply(1)
4
no guilt white man
4d ago

Read the studies the paper and cloth masks don’t prevent ANYTHING. All you mask freaks prove is that the Chicken Little fan club is alive and well!

Reply
3
