ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Man Experiencing Homelessness Sues Taco Bell Security Guard After Shooting

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7CwG_0gjccvvn00

Investigators said a Taco Bell security guard is accused of shooting a man four times in the back.

The security guard, Antjuan Martin, allegedly shot Bradley Bishop more than a year ago.

Now, Bishop is suing Martin in civil court for the shooting to cover the cost of medical expenses related to the shooting.

Cell phone video showed Bishop on the ground in pain moments after the shooting.

According to Bishop’s attorney Nicholas Elliot, Bishop said he was going into the restaurant to get some water to drink.

Martin is also in trouble with the group that oversees security guards, known as the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET).

CLEET executive director Brandon Clabes said he wasn't licensed at the time of the shooting--and even reached out after getting out of jail.

“He called to find out where he was in the process for his licensing, and we don’t show any record where he’s made contact with us,” Clabes said.

Martin has also been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

A preliminary court conference is set for next month.

Comments / 5

Christian McCudden
4d ago

Why is he. not being charged with attempted murder? Seriously 4 shots in the back.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Bradley, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Child critical following crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A child suffered critical injuries in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Thursday night. The crash occurred on Harrah Road shortly before 10:10 p.m. A pickup truck turned left in front of the vehicle that the child was traveling in, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Homelessness#Taco Bell#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
News On 6

OCPD Looking For Suspect Following Overnight Pursuit In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect following a pursuit that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Police attempted a traffic stop with the suspect at Northwest 122nd and North Council Road, according to OCPD. The suspect led officers on a pursuit before crashing the vehicle near Northwest 100th...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCPD search for violent shoplifting incident suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need help identifying a woman who is allegedly responsible for a shoplifting and assault incident involving a screwdriver at a Dollar General. The incident occurred at the Dollar General near SE 44th Street and High Avenue. “An employee confronted the suspect about...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

Police: 2 men arrested, charged with murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested earlier this month for the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, according to an arrest warrant. On July 8, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia were booked into the Dallas County jail where they both face a capital murder charge and a combined bail amount of $1.25 million.At approximately 10:10 p.m. May 5, Dallas police responded to a a call at 500 S. Ervay St. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Lampkin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing, police said.Detectives shortly discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a friend for Lampkin to stay at while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was due to check out of the apartment the next day.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."
DALLAS, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy