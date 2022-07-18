OKC Man Experiencing Homelessness Sues Taco Bell Security Guard After Shooting

Investigators said a Taco Bell security guard is accused of shooting a man four times in the back.

The security guard, Antjuan Martin, allegedly shot Bradley Bishop more than a year ago.

Now, Bishop is suing Martin in civil court for the shooting to cover the cost of medical expenses related to the shooting.

Cell phone video showed Bishop on the ground in pain moments after the shooting.

According to Bishop’s attorney Nicholas Elliot, Bishop said he was going into the restaurant to get some water to drink.

Martin is also in trouble with the group that oversees security guards, known as the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET).

CLEET executive director Brandon Clabes said he wasn't licensed at the time of the shooting--and even reached out after getting out of jail.

“He called to find out where he was in the process for his licensing, and we don’t show any record where he’s made contact with us,” Clabes said.

Martin has also been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

A preliminary court conference is set for next month.