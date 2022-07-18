ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis City names street after influential pastor

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City honored the legacy of a long-time pastor with a street named after him.

The city named part of Fountain Avenue between Kingshighway and Fountain Park Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. Avenue. This is where Hylton’s former church is. He was the pastor at Centennial Christian Church.

Hylton died in 2018 at the age of 81. He was a former classmate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hylton is credited with starting one of St. Louis’ first early childhood centers.

Comments / 4

Cole Vilven
4d ago

now how many of these women that were in this congregation spent their money paying their ties to the church instead of taking care of their own home

