St. Louis City names street after influential pastor

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City honored the legacy of a long-time pastor with a street named after him.

The city named part of Fountain Avenue between Kingshighway and Fountain Park Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. Avenue. This is where Hylton’s former church is. He was the pastor at Centennial Christian Church.

Hylton died in 2018 at the age of 81. He was a former classmate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hylton is credited with starting one of St. Louis’ first early childhood centers.

